Congress to train cadres for digital membership drive

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Congress has called its District Congress Committee office bearers from two states – Chhatisgarh and Goa and two districts of Uttar Pradesh for a pilot project on digital membership drive.

The Internal circular issued by general secretary K. C. Venugopal, and accessed by IANS, says that the meeting will be on November 4, at 15, Gurdwara Rakabganj Marg, the party’s war room. The meeting was earlier scheduled on November 2.

The Congress has developed an app through which the party is targeting 5 crore new members. The party said it will hold discussions and train cadres before launching the digital membership drive.

Earlier, the party ran membership drive on receipt book, which lacked the genuine members. Many lower rung office bearers became members only on paper and never got associated with the party, so the digital method is being launched, said a leader.

The BJP has added 7 crore new members to its existing membership. Congress cannot match that number but it has set a tough target of 5 crore membership as party is out of power from Centre and many states, said a leader.

In the new membership drive, the party volunteers have to fill all the details with Voter ID number. This will prevent duplicity and in real time will update the AICC on the App.

