INDIA

Congress treats Karnataka as ATM: Amit Shah

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the defeat of the Congress in the assembly elections held recently in three northeastern states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura indicated the party’s political downfall under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

He said this while speaking after the foundation stone laying ceremony and inauguration function for several projects at Gabbur village in Raichur district of Karnataka.

With Karnataka Assembly polls due in the next few weeks, Shah targetted the Congress party on corruption and development issues.

“When the Congress was ruling the state, it treated Karnataka as an ATM. The party neglected development works in the state. How can the Congress develop the state?” he wondered.

Cautioning against the coalition governments of the type that the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular had formed, Shah urged the people to vote the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power with a clear majority.

20230326-212201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengal cattle smuggling case: CBI officials reach Anubrata Mandal’s Bolpur house

    Two of Neeraj Bawana gang held for making extortion call of...

    Arjun Bijlani celebrates 20 yrs of togetherness with his wife Neha...

    India’s Jehan Daruvala gets his first test drive in F1 with...