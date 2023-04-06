A day after he parted ways with the Congress, Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced former MLA Shushil Kumar Rinku, a prominent Ravidassia leader, as its candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Rinku is perceived as having a clean image and has a strong hold among the people of Jalandhar.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the name of Rinku. “Aam Aadmi Party approves the candidature of Sushil Kumar Rinku ji for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election..Best wishes”, he tweeted

The seat fell vacant after the demise of sitting Congress MP Santokh Chowdhary, and the bypoll will be held on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13, while April 20 is the last date for filing nominations.

Chowdhary, 77, collapsed while walking alongside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Punjab leg on January 14.

Rinku first competed in the 2017 Assembly polls from Jalandhar West and won.

After joining AAP, he was welcomed into the party by the party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself.

