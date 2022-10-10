A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Madhya Pradesh to unveil the newly developed corridor “Mahakal Lok” in the premises of Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple, state Congress president Kamal Nath said what he did for Mahakal corridor “is on the record”.

The former Chief Minister said the BJP government has finally accepted that loans of farmers were waived off during the 15-month rule of the Congress government, and “they (BJP) will also accept the initiative taken for Mahakal corridor later”.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Nath denied claiming credit on Mahakal corridor, saying: “This is a subject of faith and I am maintaining dignity on it.”

However, the race of seeking credit between the ruling BJP and Congress has been doing the rounds since the day Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that PM Modi would inaugurate the corridor on October 11.

With just some hours left for inaugural of “Mahakal Lok”, scheduled at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the Congress on Monday released detailed notes of decision taken on development of the Mahakal corridor by the then Kamal Nath-led Congress government in 2019.

The Congress also released the photographs of the cabinet meeting, in which Kamal Nath passed the proposal for Mahakal corridor and Rs 300 crore was allocated for the first phase of work.

“Congress government has not only allocated funds for Mahakal corridor, but a proposal to increase monthly wages of priests of all temples was also passed. The project was started by the Congress government… BJP taking credit out of it,” Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Govind Singh said.

The expanded and newly constructed Mahakal Corridor in Ujjain, which has been designed on the basis of ‘Shiv Leela’ (108 murals and 93 statues depicting stories related to Lord Shiva), will be providing a glimpse of Shiva Leela.

