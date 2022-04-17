INDIA

Congress’ veteran Assam leader Ripun Bora joins Trinamool

Veteran Congress leader from Assam and the party’s former state President Ripun Bora on Sunday quit the party and joined the Trinamool Congress.

After his switch, Bora, a former Assam Minister and ex-Rajya Sabha member, tweeted: “From today I have started my new political journey!”

In his resignation letter to Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi, he alleged that a section of Congress leaders in Assam have been in clandestine link with the ruling BJP leaders and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Congress leader, accompanied by his wife and son, met Trinamool’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata and formally joined the party. Trinamool MPs Derek O’Brien and Susmita Dev, who was also in the Congress earlier, were also present.

Banerjee later tweeted: ” Extending a very warm welcome to Shri Ripun Bora, a stalwart and skilled politician, who joined the AITC family today. We are extremely pleased to have you onboard and look forward to working together for the well-being of our people!”

