‘Congress wali Delhi’ to be party’s poll song

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The Delhi Assembly election campaign song for Congress has the theme “Phir Se Congress Wali Delhi” that will showcase the works done by the party during its 15-year rule in the national capital.

The video of the song features the late Sheila Dikshit, who had been the Chief Minister of Delhi for three consecutive terms.

The campaign theme song says that Delhi became the greenest capital during the Congress regime and highlights the works done during the party’s rule here between 1998 and 2013, including transport system, hospitals, flyovers and other achievements.

Senior Congress leader Jitendra Kochar said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is only advertising himself by claiming that he has done maximum work in the capital, but the original development was done by the Congress during Sheilaji’s regime.

