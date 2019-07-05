Congress walks out of RS, CPI slams Budget

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The political drama in Karnataka and Goa echoed yet again in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday with Congress members walking out of the House.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma blamed the BJP for stoking instability in Karnataka and said the developments posed a threat to democracy.

In a bid to ensure the smooth functioning of the House, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu urged all the members to allow the discussion on the Budget as agreed on Wednesday.

He noted that political developments will keep taking place every day and can be discussed outside.

Speaking on the Budget, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D. Raja attacked the government on disinvestment and lower allocation for various social sectors.

–IANS

nk/mr