INDIA

Congress widens its lead to over 82 seats in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress party has widened its lead to over 82 seats in Karnataka assembly elections while BJP, which was hoping to retain the power, was trailing with 52 seats.

The Congress was leading in regions considered as BJP strongholds. The Congress party candidates were in three constituencies of Dakshina Kannada district which witnessed revenge killings. Congress managed to win only one seat in the last elections and BJP won seven seats.

Congress candidates were leading in Bengaluru city as well. They are leading in most of the seats in Bagalkot, Chitradurga, Koppal, Tumakuru districts.

JD (S) was leading in four seats in Mandya and Hassan districts. In Tumakuru, JD (S) candidates have maintained lead in four seats of the total 11 constituencies.

In Belagavi which has 18 seats, Congress candidates maintained leads in six segments and BJP was leading in four seats. The trends were yet to be known for other seats.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking to reporters after visiting Hanuman temple stated that it is a big day for Karnataka and BJP will get absolute majority. With a stable government, inclusive development is possible in Karnataka and he thanked the people of Karnataka for voting peacefully.

20230513-094604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Partha Chatterjee appointed committee for WBSSC’s Group-D staff recruitment illegal: Probe...

    Three woman drug peddlers arrested in Dwarka, 351 gms heroin recovered

    Chhattisgarh Police in Ghaziabad to arrest TV anchor

    Congregational prayers at Hazratbal after 4 months in Srinagar