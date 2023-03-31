Congress’ Goa unit chief Amit Patkar on Friday said that the party workers will keep raising questions about the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoon Gautam Adani even as “the BJP is trying to suppress their voice”.

He said this while speaking at the ‘Satyagraha’ programme at Mormugao in South Goa, against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case by a Gujarat court.

“We will protest unless and until the Prime Minister does not clarify his relationship with Adani,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi had said that there are Rs 20,000 crore in shell companies linked to Adani and asked whose money it was? He had questioned the relationship of Modi with Adani. We will keep asking these questions, though the BJP is trying to suppress our voice,” Patkar said.

On the first day of the ‘Satyagraha protest’ in the coastal state, last Sunday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had joined the Congress to protest INC leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.

“We want to show how BJP is doing injustice to the public. Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was to raise issues of inflation and other,” he said.

