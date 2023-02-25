INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Congress will set up National Election Fund’

The Congress’ draft political resolution has mentioned that it will replace the current system of Electoral Bonds which the party termed as fatally flawed and fully corrupt.

“The Congress will set up a National Election Fund to which all may contribute. During elections, funds will be allocated to political parties using transparent and fair criteria laid down by law,” the draft said.

It said that more than 14 recognised political parties, several eminent activists, and computer scientists have raised concerns about the efficacy of EVMs to the Election Commission, but have not received any response so far.

“When voters lose faith in the integrity of the electoral process, especially EVMs, our democracy hollows from within.”

The draft noted that the Congress would build the widest possible consensus with all like-minded political parties to take up the issue with the Election Commission.

