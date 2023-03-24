INDIA

Congress will turn K’taka into its ATM if voted to power: Amit Shah

If voted to power in Karnataka, the Congress will turn the state into its ATM as the party’s past is all about corruption, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Friday.

Addressing a public rally, Shah said that Narendra Modi’s dream is development and people should bring BJP to power again to support the Prime Minister.

“The Congress is losing its existence in the country. If it wins any state, it will turn it into a treasure trove for the party. The Congress wants to turn Karnataka into its ATM,” Shah said.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government took back the cases against PFI members, an outfit that has now been banned by Prime Minister Modi, Shah said.

The Prime Minister has taken steps to ensure that South India remains safe from the clutches of terror elements, Shah added.

