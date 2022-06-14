As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a second day on Tuesday in the National Herald case, a number of party workers, who were protesting outside the probe agency’s office, were detained by the Delhi Police.

The Congress workers had assembled outside the ED office in a show of solidarity with their leader.

The detained protesters were taken to the Kapashera board by bus.

The Delhi Police had already beefed up security in and around the probe agency’s headquarters before a three-member team started Rahul Gandhi’s questioning.

Paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incidents.

The police is also checking each and every vehicle heading in that direction.

Rahul Gandhi reached the ED office at 11.07 a.m. on Tuesday morning and directly went inside without speaking to the media.

On Monday, he was grilled for about 10 hours.

20220614-121402