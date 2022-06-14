INDIA

Congress workers detained outside ED office

NewsWire
0
0

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a second day on Tuesday in the National Herald case, a number of party workers, who were protesting outside the probe agency’s office, were detained by the Delhi Police.

The Congress workers had assembled outside the ED office in a show of solidarity with their leader.

The detained protesters were taken to the Kapashera board by bus.

The Delhi Police had already beefed up security in and around the probe agency’s headquarters before a three-member team started Rahul Gandhi’s questioning.

Paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incidents.

The police is also checking each and every vehicle heading in that direction.

Rahul Gandhi reached the ED office at 11.07 a.m. on Tuesday morning and directly went inside without speaking to the media.

On Monday, he was grilled for about 10 hours.

20220614-121402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    50% NextGen Indians shy away from talking sex in relationship: Survey

    Mandaviya’s crucial role during Covid earns him spot among top Ministers

    Randheer Rai: ‘Anamika’ character is life-changing experience

    Tejashwi’s remark on ability of minister sparks war of words in...