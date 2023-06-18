Congress’ Kerala unit President President K. Sudhakaran challenged the allegation of the ruling CPI-M Kerala state Secretary, M.V. Govindan’s allegation that he was present at the residence of fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a POCSO case.

He asked Govindan as to how he was privy to the confidential statement given to the police by the survivor.

Mavunkal had duped several people, including VIPs, of being an antique collector and collected huge money from gullible people in the name of buying and selling antique pieces. His claims were later proved to be fraudulent but he had cheated many people of crores of rupees.

He was arrested and then the daughter of his maidservant alleged that she was sexually abused by him when she was a minor and even after she turned 18. She also lodged a complaint with the police that she was forced to terminate her pregnancy out of the physical relationship with Monson. This led to the police registering a POCSO against Monson Mavunkal and a magistrate court in Kochi on Saturday sentenced the self-styled antique collector to imprisonment till death.

Another complainant, Shameer had in his petition before the police stated that he was cheated of Rs 25 lakh by Monson in the presence of Sudhakaran and the latter had also taken Rs 10 lakh out of the money he had given to Monson. A case of cheating was registered against Monson in which Sudhakaran was made the second accused.

However CPI-M’s Kerala organ ‘Deshabhimani’ brought out a story on June 18 that Sudhakaran was present at the residence of Monson when he had abused the daughter of the maid servant and Govindan repeated the allegation in a press conference here on Sunday.

Sudhakaran challenged Govindan as to how he was privy to such a statement of the survivor and challenged that he would quit public life if such a charge was proved against him.

“CPI-M is behind the allegation against me. MV Govindan was talking as if he was present at Monson’s residence with me. I will take legal action against the CPI-M leader for defaming me.”

“How did Govindan come to know of the details in a confidential statement of the POCSO complainant. Even Monson had said that I had no role in the cheating case. I don’t know the people who had filed a case against me, but it’s certain that CPI-M is behind this and the party has been on a witch hunt against me.”

However, the state Crime Branch denied the claims of the CPI-M state Secretary and said that Sudhakaran was named as an accused in the cheating case only.

The CPI-M has always been in a confrontation path with Sudhakaran, who hails from the CPI-M bastion of Kannur district in north Kerala.

20230618-220002