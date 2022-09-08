Congress’ over 3,500 km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will reach Madhya Pradesh by the last week of November.

The yatra was officially flagged off on Wednesday and the foot march led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi began Thursday morning from Kanyakumari.

Senior Congress leader and MLA (Bhopal) P.C. Sharma, who has been appointed in-charge of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Madhya Pradesh told IANS that the padyatra will enter in the Malwa-Nimar region of the state with bordering area from Maharashtra by November 25.

“Yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh from Burhanpur district bordering Maharashtra and pass through Khandwa, Khargone, Indore, Ujjain and Agar-Malwa on November 25,” Sharma said.

Congress leaders and workers of Madhya Pradesh will join the ‘padyatra’ as it enters the state and an elaborate plan has been prepared by the MP Congress Committee. However, only those Congress workers will be allowed to join the yatra who have been appointed by the state Congress Committee.

Sharma further said that the participants will cover a distance of nearly 25 km per day, while in the last 4-5 km, Rahul Gandhi will walk intermittently and interact with the people gathered along the route.

Meanwhile, Gandhi will also address a public meeting in Ujjain and will offer prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country.

As the Assembly elections in the state are around 15 months away from now, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ would be crucial for the Congress as by the time it enters the state, the party will be kicking off its campaign for the polls. In its elaborate plan for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ the MPCC has appointed district and block cadres to carry a door-to-door visit and will have a dialogue with them.

“At least 3-5 workers will be in a group, who will be visiting door-to-door in their respective areas and will have conversation with the people on main message of Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Sharma said, adding that, “We will make arrangements for food and other logistics during the Madhya Pradesh leg of the yatra.”

This ongoing yatra will pass through 12 states and two Union territories, covering a distance of around 3,500 kilometres.

