INDIA

Cong’s Bharat Jodo Yatra YouTube channel starts again after brief interruption (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra official YouTube channel again started functioning after it briefly stopped giving any video content on Thursday, the day when the yatra formally started from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari.

Sources said there was misunderstanding on the content issue, which has been resolved quickly.

Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate said the channel has started again

The Congress had made a livestreaming arrangement for its over 3,570 km yatra, which will traverse through 12 states and two union territories.

Meanwhile, after hoisting the flag at the campsite of Bharat Yatris on Thursday morning, Rahul Gandhi made a first stop at the Higher Secondary school in Suchindram Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, just about 15 kilometres from the starting point.

Many people joined the yatra apart from the official yatris. People greeted Rahul Gandhi on the way and exchanged notes with him. Kanyakumari is a stronghold of the Congress with sitting MPs and three MLAs, who have put on a massive show for the yatra.

Kanyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth said, “The yatra will change political and social discourse of the country, as people will get to know more about the party.”

Ahead of the yatra, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that this will be a turning point in Indian politics and will mark a new beginning.

20220908-162203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Northern Railways makes break-through with Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla line escape tunnel

    The untold story of the ‘Coffee Lady’ of Nagaland

    Punjab Cabinet gives permission to fill 25,000 jobs

    Former Pak dictator Musharraf’s immediate return to Pakistan ruled out