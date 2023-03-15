INDIA

Cong’s Goa in-charge to take part in ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra’

Congress in-charge of Goa, Manickam Tagore, will visit door to door during the party ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra’ in Ponda constituency of South Goa on Saturday.

The Goa Congress has launched ‘Yatra’ on March 4 in the coastal state.

The party’s state media cell chairman Amarnath Panajikar told IANS that Tagore will arrive here on a three-day visit on March 17 and will hold several meetings.

“We have already covered 60 per cent area in North Goa and we will cover the remaining very soon. Simultaneously, we will visit constituencies of South Goa,” Panajikar said.

He further said that Tagore will have meetings with party members and supporters to take stock of the ground reality.

Panajikar said that the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra’ is an attempt to reach out to people who are suffering from inflation, unemployment, and price rise.

During the yatra, the party put forward a “chargesheet” against the BJP government that has “failed in almost all its promises”, he added.

“The main intention of the yatra is to take the message of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to every household in the country,” Panajikar said, adding that the party is “exposing the failures of the BJP government at the Centre and in Goa” through the campaign.

20230315-225003

