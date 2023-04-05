INDIA

Cong’s ideology is that of a traitor: Jyotiraditya Scindia

NewsWire
0
0

In a scathing attack against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that the party has no ideology left except the one of a traitor.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of hindering the proceedings of Parliament, Scindia stated that apologising does not make a person small, however instead of apologising, the party is turning a personal legal battle into a “legal battle of democracy”.

Criticising the senior Congress leader for being accompanied by several leaders to court, he claimed that it was an attempt to pressurise and threaten the court.

The Union Minister added: “Congress is giving special treatment to Gandhi. For Congress, some people are ‘first class citizens’, while you and I are ‘third class citizens’.”

He further said that the Congress, which has done the work of stigmatising and humiliating the backward class, has given statements of Indian soldiers being beaten up by China.

“The party has the ideology of working against the country.”

Describing the Congress’ fight as one to save a particular person (Rahul Gandhi) and not democracy, Scindia questioned if stopping trains in cities and troubling the people were principles of Gandhism.

20230405-124004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    15 mn Bitcoin stagnant in past 6 months amid crypto winter

    Ankur Rathee on how his real-life relationship helped him with ‘Undekhi...

    Asani impact on Bengal: Medium to heavy rains likely in certain...

    Afghan cricketers ready to excel in cash-rich league