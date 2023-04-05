In a scathing attack against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that the party has no ideology left except the one of a traitor.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of hindering the proceedings of Parliament, Scindia stated that apologising does not make a person small, however instead of apologising, the party is turning a personal legal battle into a “legal battle of democracy”.

Criticising the senior Congress leader for being accompanied by several leaders to court, he claimed that it was an attempt to pressurise and threaten the court.

The Union Minister added: “Congress is giving special treatment to Gandhi. For Congress, some people are ‘first class citizens’, while you and I are ‘third class citizens’.”

He further said that the Congress, which has done the work of stigmatising and humiliating the backward class, has given statements of Indian soldiers being beaten up by China.

“The party has the ideology of working against the country.”

Describing the Congress’ fight as one to save a particular person (Rahul Gandhi) and not democracy, Scindia questioned if stopping trains in cities and troubling the people were principles of Gandhism.

