The Congress’ media and communications team will visit here on Tuesday to hold a key meeting, focusing mainly on formulating strategies to counter the BJP, keeping the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh in mind.

The meeting would be held at Madhya Pradesh unit Congress president Kamal Nath’s residence in Shymala Hills.

It would be attended by all district and state spokespersons, IT teams, social and digital media heads and members.

A source in the know of things told IANS that three senior Congress leaders who look after communication and media of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will visit Bhopal on Tuesday.

Jairam Ramesh, who is in-charge of AICC’s Media and Publicity Department; Pawan Khera, Chairman, Media and Publicity; and Supriya Shrinate, Chairperson, Social Media and Digital Platforms, are expected to attend the meeting.

The AICC’s media and communication panel will hold a discussion with state spokespersons, while the media department and the IT teams will prepare their plans for next steps.

Similar to the BJP, the state Congress unit has also appointed social media teams at district and block level.

“AICC media communication team will brief the state spokespersons. Mainly, on how to escape the BJP’s ‘trap’ during debates, and responding to daily issues during the elections. We are well aware that the BJP will try to lay a trap with its false propaganda. Therefore, we have to be very careful,” said senior Congress leader and ex-chairperson of Women’s Commission in Madhya Pradesh, Shobha Oza.

Notably, last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a state-level meeting of its IT cell and social media team at its Madhya Pradesh headquarters.

A day-long session was addressed by national convenor of the BJP IT cell and social media, Amit Malviya; Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan; state in -charge Muralidhar Rao, and Madhya Pradesh unit BJP president, V.D. Sharma.

With less than six months left for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the leaders of both the BJP and the Congress have started the preparations.

Both the parties also began strengthening their social media outreach, IT team, communication department from state to district and at block level.

In the past few weeks, the ruling BJP has held meetings of its social media in-charges, communication and IT heads.

20230522-233402