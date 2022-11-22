Conjunctivitis or red eye is spreading fast in Tamil Nadu with around 4,000-4,500 people being affected on a daily basis, officials said.

Considering that conjunctivitis is a disease that spreads among the people, the Tamil Nadu Health Department on Monday requested those affected by the disease to isolate themselves.

The department, in a statement, asked the people affected by the disease not to go to schools, colleges, offices, or public places for three to four days after contracting the disease.

The health department further said the disease was expected to decline from the second week of December.

The disease, also known as ‘Madras Eye’, generally spreads during the rainy season and according to state health department officials, around 1.50 lakh, people have been affected by the disease since the advent of the northeast monsoon in the state on October 29, when the monsoon hit the state.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian inspected the conjunctivitis treatment ward at Regional Institute of Ophthalmology in Chennai.

Speaking to the mediapersons, he said that conjunctivitis has been on the rise in state since September just before the onset of the monsoon.

It may be noted that during September also, Tamil Nadu had heavy received showers.

He, however, said there was no need to worry.

The Minister also said that no one who was treated for conjunctivitis has had any complications. The samples were tested at a laboratory in Guindy. It was found that the causative agent of the disease was adeno and enteroviruses.

