INDIA

Conman case: Delhi court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi court on Friday allowed Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is one of the accused in the Rs 200 crore money extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, to fly to Dubai.

Fernandez had filed an application on Wednesday to travel from January 27 to 30 ahead of the Pepsico India Conference.

The Patiala House Courts took note of Fernandez’s submission that she is under a contractual obligation with the company and if she is not able to make it, she could be sued.

She will be performing at the event on January 29 with other stars.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had however, opposed it and said the actress did not put any contractual obligation on record before.

Additional Sessions Judge of the Patiala House Courts, Shailendra Malik on Friday granted relief saying that she has professional commitments and personal liberty can’t be curtailed.

On Monday, he had granted the actress a one-day exemption from personal appearance.

The Judge was supposed to hear the arguments on framing charges in the matter but adjourned the hearing for February 15.

Fernandez, even in December last year, had moved a plea seeking to travel abroad to visit her ill mother in Bahrain.

But, she withdrew it as the court wasn’t willing to allow her to travel abroad.

In the case, Chandrashekhar is accused of extorting money from politicians, celebrities and businessmen, and allegedly duped pharma company Ranbaxy’s former owner Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh of Rs 200 crore.

He had allegedly sent super expensive gifts to Jacqueline, while he also booked a chartered flight for her from Mumbai to Chennai during his bail period.

Moreover, according to the ED, it is suspected that he had sent huge chunks of money extorted from Aditi Singh to the actor.

20230127-121601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man’s best friend bites: Pitbulls, German Shepherds spread terror in Noida-G’bad

    UP universities to adopt grading systems

    Covid-19: Himachal extends statewide curbs till June 14

    MLAs will decide who will be Uttarakhand CM: Mohan Prakash