The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday informed a Delhi court that it might file a supplementary charge sheet on Thursday in connection with the alleged Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, and others.

Fernandez, who is currently on bail in the case, also appeared before the bench of Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik during the proceedings.

The court has listed the matter for the next hearing on April 18.

On November 15, the court had granted bail to the actress, who is an accused in the money laundering case.

However, she was not arrested in the case.

The court had, on August 31, taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the probe agency.

