Conman Kiran Patel’s wife held for illegally occupying senior citizen’s bungalow

The Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Police on Tuesday said it has arrested conman Kiran Patel’s wife Malini Patel for allegedly trying to illegally take over the bungalow of a senior citizen Jagdish Chavda (63).

In the FIR both Kiran Patel and Malini have been named as accused.

Kiran Patel is accused of impersonating as a PMO official in Jammu and Kashmir. He was arrested and is in judicial custody.

A case of cheating was filed against Malini based on the allegations of the victim. In this case both Kiran Patel and his wife Malini have been named as accused.

The bungalow which they tried to occupy is located in a posh area of Ahmedabad. Kiran Patel had threatened the bungalow owner that he had links with the PMO.

Chavda lodged a complaint with the local police and finally a FIR was registered. He said in his complaint that Kiran Patel contacted him in the first week of February and told him that he was a property dealer.

Kiran Patel tried to convince the victim that if the bungalow is renovated they might get a good price. Chavda fell into their trap and agreed to their suggestion. Later, Malini and some interior designers met him. The accused took Rs 35 lakh initially from Chavda. Due to the renovation work, Chavda had to shift.

Later Chavda came to know that Kiran Patel and Malini had changed the name plate and had been living in the house claiming to be the owners. They didn’t even renovate the house.

Now the police has made the first arrest in the matter.

