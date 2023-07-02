Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of owning three flats in Dubai.

Chandrashekhar claims that he purchased these flats on Kejriwal’s behalf by using the commission money he received.

“Kejriwalji, I have come to know that you have asked your associate, Manoj Jain, in Dubai to urgently sell off the three apartments in Jumeirah Palms, which were purchased through me using the commissions you received from a Pharma Contractor in Hyderabad in 2020, for an amount of 65 million Dirhams (AED).

“Since you won’t speak the truth, I will release the three-page WhatsApp chats between me and Satyendar Jain, which shows the transaction of the purchase of these three apartments in Dubai.

“I will also send a copy to the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and Anti-Corruption Vigilance within the next seven days,” read his letter.

Chandrashekhar stated in the letter that Kejriwal and his associates, who often raise questions about the law and order situation in Delhi, were the same people sending threats to him and his family.

He alleged that a close aide of Kejriwal threatened his mother.

“He threatened that poison would be served in my food if I don’t stop. Kejriwalji, you will receive a strong answer for all the pressure you are putting on me and my family. Don’t forget, you are surely, very surely joining the Tihar Club,” read his letter.

