In another letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has alleged that he had been receiving severe threats from the jail administration on behalf of AAP’s jailed leader Satyendra Jain and Director General prison Sandeep Goel after his first letter went public.

Chandrashekhar even requested the L-G to order a CBI probe urgently claiming that the truth will expose AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendra Jain.

He even claimed that he would submit every single detail of all the meetings, interactions, number of cash deliveries, locations if a probe was initiated.

“After my last complaint application was released in the public, there has been severe threat that I have been receiving from the jail administration on behalf of Mr. Satyendra Jain and DG prison Sandeep Goel, that now I will be taught a serious lesson, and also I will be shown stars by AAP party workers when produced in courts, for what I have done and they said I will have to pay the price now,” a hand-written letter of Chandrashekhar, which was posted through his lawyer Ashok Singh, read.

“Sir, I am writing this application again as not because I am intimidated by them, but requesting to direct the CBI to initiate an urgent investigation in detail and allow me to file an FIR for the same, as the pressure is getting too much and any undue event may take place, before that the truth about AAP should be exposed, as the matter is not only about Satyendra Jain but also Mr. Arvind Kejriwal and Mr. Kailash Gahlot are also a part of all the episodes that have taken place,” Sukesh wrote in his letter.

“The matter is much more than what meets the eye, I have in the month of August, 2022 itself given a part statement regarding the same to CBI AC-V during the probe of some other case of mine,” he claimed in his letter.

“I have read the news and seen that Mr. Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted that BJP is putting me forward during election times and he wrote that I am countries’ biggest thug, which is misleading and diverting from the issue,” said Sukesh.

“I hereby state that if I was the countries’ biggest thug then why during 2016 when I personally delivered Rs 50 crore to Mr. Satyendra Jain in presence of Mr. Kailash Gahlot in his farm at Asola, and there after the same evening Mr. Arvind Kejriwal and Mr. Jain had visited me for dinner at Hyatt, Bhikaji Cama Place where I was staying,” letter further read.

“Mr. Kejriwal asked me to mobilise a few large contributors who in return will be given positions and seats when expanded in southern states and insisted I bring at least 20 to 30 people from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who can give at least Rs 500 crore,” it read.

“He (Arvind Kejriwal) was very happy that within a short span I mobilised and contributed Rs 50 crore to the party, for which he said I earned his loyalty and nominations for Rajya sabha,” it read.

“After few months I introduced Mr. Bhaskar Rao Ex commissioner of Police, Bangalore to Mr. Kejriwal, was looking to join politics after his stint as a police officer, as Mr. Bhasker Rao is known to me as his daughter was a close friend of mine since school days in Bangalore and thereafter as she was in Mumbai for her film career,” the letter read.

“After introducing Mr. Rao to Mr. Kejriwal in 2016, he was made the head of AAP in Karnataka, which was because of me, and they are all one now,” he claimed.

“As I got arrested in 2017 for an election symbol case, and am lodged in jail no. 1 Tihar, that’s when Mr. Satyendra Jain started visiting me and wanted to know if I had disclosed any of the above facts of regarding the Rs 50 crore contribution to investigating agency as Mr. Kejriwal was very concerned,” the letter further stated.

“Thereafter in 2019 as said before Mr. Jain received additional Rs 10 crore as the protection money through his associates Mr. Chaturvedi from Kolkata for jail protection money,” it read.

“I hereby humbly submit this short statement to show that as Mr. Arvind Kejriwal is trying to defame me and act as though he does not know any of this, is completely being done with a manipulated and mala fide mind,” it added.

