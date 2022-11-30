The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested Pinky rani, close aide of incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

“During investigation, Pinky Irani, a resident of Mumbai, had joined the investigation at EOW office today and after having sufficient evidence against her, she has been arrested in the case involving Sukesh,” said a senior police official.

She was also produced before the court, where her three days’ police custody remand was granted.

“She on behalf of Sukesh, had allegedly contacted models and actresses. She would allegedly ask them to meet Sukesh or talk to him on the phone,” said a source, adding that she also gave expensive gifts to actresses on behalf of Sukesh.

According to the sources, ‘Big Boss’ fame Nikki Tamboli, ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai’ fame Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Sukesh in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of the southern film industry.

“Irani had facilitated their meetings with Sukesh. All these four actresses were given expensive gifts of renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton,” said the sources.

“Sukesh also transferred some Rs 5.20 lakh into the account of Patil, who has admitted to have met him but not in the jail. When Irani introduced Khanna to Sukesh, the actress was allegedly given Rs 2 lakh and a blue-coloured Versace watch,” sources claimed.

Sukesh had also allegedly deposited Rs 2 lakh into the account of Singh and later gifted her an LV bag. She was, later on, given Rs 1.5 lakh more.

Irani got an amount of Rs 10 lakh from Sukesh for introducing him to Tamboli, and she gave Rs 1.5 lakh to Tamboli. Later on, Sukesh gave her a Gucci bag and Rs 2 lakh on their first meeting, said sources.

