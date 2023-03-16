INDIA

Connect Pinjore, Kalka, Zirakpur with Chandigarh through metro: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said metro connectivity should be extended to Panchkula district’s Pinjore and Kalka towns from Chandigarh and Zirakpur town in Punjab under the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP).

These routes should be included in the first phase of the metro project, he said at a meeting of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan, chaired by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, here.

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann, Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, along with senior officers from Chandigarh and Punjab, were present at the meeting.

A detailed presentation on the comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity which includes Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali was given by officials of the Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES).

Various proposals for mass rapid transport system to tackle tricity’s growing traffic congestion was discussed.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister suggested that important places like PGIMER, the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Punjab and Haryana’s joint secretariats and Vidhan Sabha should also be added in the first phase of the metro.

“Pinjore and Kalka should be connected with Chandigarh under the metro plan as it the gateway of Himachal Pradesh and movement of a large number of people takes places towards Panchkula and Chandigarh on a daily basis. This will further strengthen the Panchkula-Chandigarh connectivity, ensuring smooth flow of traffic,” Khattar said.

He also suggested that the airport connectivity to Panchkula should be considered under the plan. “The metro should aim to improve and facilitate airport connectivity. A timeline in this regard should be prepared and it should be included under the mobility plan,” he added.

Besides, the Chief Minister also suggested that the area of the Ghaggar river and new Panchkula extension should also be included in the expansion of the metro.

