Connecting fans to their favourite celebs: myFanPark launches in India

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANSlife) Just when you thought celebrations were getting a tad bit predictable, international celebrity engagement giant myFanPark arrives in India to spice up the party.

Imagine surprising your loved ones with specially recorded video messages from their favourite stars. That’s exactly what myFanPark, the South African start-up that connects fans to their favourite celebrities has in store as it launches in India.

The platform allows fans to request and purchase personalised, video-recorded messages from some of the country’s most popular personalities. Actors, musicians, sportsmen, and women, social media influencers, and celebrities across the country will now be just a click away.

myFanPark was awarded one of the top five start-ups of South Africa in 2019, having experienced massive success with personalised video messages of motivation, inspiration, hope, and joy. These messages from famous sports stars and entertainment icons are becoming a new way for people to surprise, and treat one another. From birthday, wedding anniversaries, motivating a rising star in the family to work hard, or sending well wishes to someone you care about – myFanPark has the answer.

In India, the celebrities who are already on board myFanPark include actors like Esha Gupta, Prateik Babbar, Sophie Choudry, Jay Bhanushali, Ashmit Patel, Delnaaz Irani, cricketer Manan Vohra, actor Shafaq Naaz, and players from the Indian Super League, among a host of other names across entertainment and sports fraternities.

Singer, Actor and Host Sophie Choudry excitedly said: “This is going to be fun! myFanPark gives the opportunity to connect with my fans to create content and experiences.”

“My fans have been always been the best part of my journey as an actor and I can’t wait to connect with them on myFanPark and create unique experiences with them,” popular actor Jay Bhanushali said.

Cricketer Manan Vohra said: “I’m always thankful and grateful to my fans for their unconditional love and support. I’m really excited to connect with them on myFanPark and create experiences.”

Entertainment, sports, and brand guru, Shailendra Singh, the man behind bringing myFanPark to India said: “The relationship between a fan and his or her idol is very personal and aspirational. myFanPark is an extension of that relationship. Bridging the gap between fans and their celebrities and giving them the opportunity to experience the pure connection with the one they have admired is a wonderful idea to be a part of. It can be incredibly inspiring or a cathartic moment for a fan. As an entrepreneur, I look at myFanPark as a phenomenal opportunity to spread happiness and create memories of a lifetime.”(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

–IANS

