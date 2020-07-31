Conor McGregor hints at UFC return

Dublin, July 31 (IANS) Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has hinted on a UFC return with a tweet which has not revealed much but enough to create a flutter.

The Irishman in a cryptic tweet accepted a fight with UFC superstar Khamzat Chimaev after responding to his call-out on social media.

“I’m getting bored, please @danawhite give me @NateDiaz209 @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA same night. I can smash all these guys… I’m just confident. I understand if they don’t want to fight me,” Chimaev said in a tweet.

Moments later, McGregor responded to the tweet writing: “I accept”. Chimaev hit back at McGregor: “Beg me”.

McGregor, last month, had said that he is retiring from fighting. In a Twitter post, McGregor had posted a photo with his mother Margaret that he said was from one of his “World title wins”.

He had earlier tweeted twice about retirement from fighting, both times when he was involved in arguments with the UFC. His last fight came in January against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone which he won and he has since expressed interest to face a number of opponents.

He was tied this summer to face current top lightweight contender Justin Gaethje. A trilogy fight with Nate Diaz was also something he expressed interest in repeatedly and he had also tweeted on May 28 that he had accepted a proposal for a fight against MMA legend Anderson Silva.

