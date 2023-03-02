INDIA

Conrad Sangma, Mukul Sangma are leading, BJP state president trailing

NewsWire
0
0

As counting of votes is currently underway in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is leading from his South Tura constituency, while Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma has also taken a lead against his NPP rival in Songsak.

However, the state’s BJP president Ernest Mawrie is trailing in West Shillong constituency.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and NPP candidate Prestone Tynsong is leading from the Pynursla seat.

The Conrad Sangma-led NPP is leading in at least 24 seats, while the BJP is leading in seven.

Trinamool Congress is leading in 3 seats and Congress in three.

20230302-110803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘India needs 4 lakh organ transplants every year’

    WB teachers scam stir: Protester poses as Goddess Kali, prayers for...

    BJP slams Cong for abusing PM Modi

    Two policemen among nine injured in separate group clashes, 28 arrested