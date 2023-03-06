National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma will take oath as Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term here on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others are expected to attend his swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking to the reporters here, Sangma said: “As the constituents of the new alliance to form the government are exactly the same as the preceding one, all have unanimously agreed to call it Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) 2.0.”

In the MDA 2.0 government in Meghalaya, there will be 12 ministers — eight from the NPP, two from United Democratic Party (UDP) and one each from Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the BJP.

Among these 12 cabinet berths, four, including Chief Minister, will be from the state’s Garo Hill region. The rest of the eight portfolios will be distributed between Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

Sangma also informed that all members of the new alliance have decided that he will lead the MDA 2.0 alliance as the chairman and the Chief Minister of the state.

On late Sunday evening, UDP, that emerged as the second-largest party, extended support to the NPP.

Earlier, the UDP’s top brass tried to team up with the Congress and Trinamool Congress to form an alternative composition to keep the NPP out of power in Meghalaya.

