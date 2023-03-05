INDIA

Conrad Sangma will be sworn-in as Meghalaya CM on Tuesday, we have the majority: NPP leader

The National People’s Party (NPP) has claimed to have a majority to form the government in the hill state and Conrad Sangma will be sworn-in as Chief Minister on Tuesday.

NPP spokesperson Saidul Khan on Sunday told IANS, “Hill State Peoples Democratic Party (HSPDP) has two MLAs, and they have lent their support to our party. Our party chief has already submitted their letter of support to the Governor. The new MLAs will take oath on Monday.”

Khan added, “Conard Sangma will be sworn-in on Tuesday as new Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the swearing-in ceremony.”

Meanwhile, when IANS on Sunday contacted the HSPDP party president K.P. Pangniang on the latest development, he said, “We are still in the meeting. I cannot comment on anything now.”

Notably, after Conrad Sangma staked claim to form a new government with the support of the BJP, Hill State Peoples Democratic Party (HSPDP) MLAs, and two independents, the HSPDP party claimed that they have not authorised the MLAs to tender support to Sangma, and they have already issued a statement to withdraw the support.

The HSPDP party president K.P. Pangniang in an exclusive interview to IANS on Saturday said, “Our MLAs are with us. The party is supreme and they will abide by the party’s decision.”

However, he refused to comment on whether the HSPDP will support the Congress, Trinamool Congress, UDP and other regional parties’ combination to keep NPP out of power in Meghalaya.

