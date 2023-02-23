The ‘rift’ between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann intensified on Thursday as the former said that he will decide on allowing the proposed Budget session of the state slated on March 3 only after seeking legal advice on the “derogatory and patently unconstitutional tweets and letter” written by the latter.

The Governor was referring to a response to his letter to the Chief Minister earlier this month. He took a ‘dig’ at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government at a time when the state was hosting its first Investors Summit and several industry captains assembled here.

In the missive to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, the Governor said he would take a decision on summoning the budget session of the Assembly only after having received a legal opinion on the tweets and letters of the Chief Minister.

The council of ministers had recommended that the Budget session be held from March 3 to March 24 and a letter seeking Governor’s approval was sent to him.

In the letter, Governor Purohit reproduced the tweets and letter sent by the Chief Minister on February 13 and 14 in response to his letter.

On February 13, the Governor had slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government by questioning decisions taken by it in the past couple of weeks, including lack of transparency in selecting teachers to be sent to Singapore for training.

He had also questioned the appointment of a “tainted” person as chairperson of Punjab Infotech, saying he was accused in property grabbing and kidnapping cases.

The Governor had sought the criteria and details of the entire selection process of Principals for sending them to Singapore as there were allegations of “no transparency”.

“Please also give detail if it (criteria) was widely published throughout Punjab. As per news reports since the first batch has come back, please let me have details of total expenditure incurred on travelling and boarding, lodging and expenses towards training,” said the Governor.

The Governor had questioned the government’s silence over his letter regarding non-disbursal of scholarship and to remove the illegally appointed Vice Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Raising the issue of former Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, the Governor had accused the Chief Minister of choosing to ignore all misdeeds of the officer and promoting him.

“You have not only promoted him but also posted him as Commissioner of Jalandhar and that too the orders being issued just before January 26, knowing very well that Governor is to unfurl the national flag at Jalandhar. I had to instruct the DGP that the officer concerned should maintain distance during the ceremony. On this issue, it seems that this officer was your blue-eyed boy and you chose to ignore facts that were brought to your notice by this office,” he said.

“The entire information which has been sought by me may at least now be furnished within a fortnight. If you fail to provide this information within the stipulated time period as already sufficient time has passed I will be compelled to take legal advice for further action, since I am duty bound to protect the Constitution,” the Governor had warned.

