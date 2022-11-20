Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, made it clear that the country will only accept the appointment of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) made by the Prime Minister, who is the only one constitutionally empowered to do so.

Bilawal, who is also the Foreign Minister, said the President has the last chance to be on the right side of history by upholding the Constitution but will suffer the consequences if he tries to block the Prime Minister’s summary, reports The News International.

“This is PPP’s considered view, and we will support the constitutional and legal appointment made by the Prime Minister,” he said

Bilawal said it is legally the prerogative of the Prime Minister.

“The country will only accept the appointment made by the Prime Minister, and the PPP is of the same view and will support the constitutional and legal appointment made by Shehbaz Sharif,” The News International quoted the PPP Chairman as saying.

In a response to a question, about if President Arif Alvi blocks the premier’s summary regarding the COAS appointment, Bilawal said it needs to be seen how he decides to go down in history, whether by upholding the Constitution or violating it and showing loyalty to his friend, in which case he will suffer the consequences.

“If he opts to block the PM’s summary, it will have consequences,” he said.

The President, Bilawal said, tried to dissolve the National Assembly unconstitutionally during the no-trust motion.

“Now he has the last chance, and hopefully he will follow the law and the Constitution, and hopefully he will abide by them,” he said.

The PPP Chairman said Imran Khan’s long march does not have a democratic goal, as he has only done politics on the shoulders of undemocratic forces.

Bilawal said that if “Haqeeqi Azaadi” and democracy are Khan’s goals and he does not want to obstruct the transition, then why has he chosen to prevent the passage of appropriate files to the relevant ministries for the nomination of the new chief of army staff?

“Why has Rawalpindi been chosen if the goal is not to push Pakistan towards dictatorship?”

20221120-114601