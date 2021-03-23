The federal Conservatives are asking the Liberal government to present a national plan to lift lockdowns across the country. The call to safely reopen Canada’s economy comes amidst fears that some of the country’s largest provinces like Ontario and Alberta are staring down a third wave of the pandemic.

In a motion before the House of Commons on Tuesday, the Conservatives demanded that the federal government develop and present to Parliament “a clear data-driven plan to support safely, gradually and permanently lifting COVID-19 restrictions.”

“Canadians need a plan for hope. They need to know that things are going to get better and that the ‘new normal’ is not okay,” said Erin O’Toole, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Official Opposition.

“To say that the mental health of Canadians has been impacted due to the pandemic is an understatement. Over last year we have seen a dramatic rise of mental health issues, addictions, and overdoses that have become the pandemic of tears within the COVID-19 pandemic. Things must change,” he added.

While putting forward the motion for a “plan that shows there are better days ahead for our country”, the Opposition party said that “Canadians deserve to know when their life can return to normal”.

“By now, Canadians should know when things are going to turn the corner and what metrics we are using to determine a plan for re-opening,” O’Toole stated. “We can’t keep asking Canadians to sacrifice more without being clear about when restrictions will be eased.”

“Canadians deserve to know when their life can return to normal. We owe it to the countless Canadians who have sacrificed so much during this pandemic,” he said.