New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANSlife) People’s routines and habits have undergone severe alterations as a result of the novel Coronavirus pandemic and its several variants around the world.

People’s utilisation of outdoor spaces was impacted by the levels of lockdown and movement restrictions, frequently keeping them away from the advantages of nature. The pandemic and the actions are taken to manage it offer an intriguing experiment looking at the relationships between exposure to nature, outdoor activity, and people’s health and welfare in extreme conditions. Several scientific studies have demonstrated how spending time in nature is good for both physical and mental wellbeing. While the pandemic has kept people indoors for the last two years, many with outdoor living spaces have been using their decks, porches, and patios more frequently and think their outdoor living area is more important than ever.

An exclusive survey conducted in January 2021 found that people spent more time relaxing, grilling, gardening, working out, eating, playing with their pets and kids, and entertaining outside. Outdoor areas are often places for us to relax and spend time with our families, but today we need them for body and mind rejuvenation. As you will design your outdoor space this winter season, the following suggestions shared by Rajiv Sethi, Founder & Director of Woodcraft International will aid in enhancing the vitality, visual contrast, and texture of your area.

Adding Lights for a Pleasant Glow

For a space to stand out, lighting is a crucial component. Outdoor lamps are recommended for use in architecture since they aid in general illumination and provide elegance, authenticity, and a cozy feeling. Some architecture and Interior Design brands can help you in achieving this. Another excellent suggestion is to combine various light sources to make the outdoor living area shine out at night. However, one must look for choices that are suitable for outdoor use and are weatherproof. Lining the area with outdoor string lights or adding lights or lanterns that hang from trees for a warm glow after the sun goes down are both lovely ways to light the outdoors.

Improve by Utilising Geometric Patterns

Including patterns in your environments reinforces the consistency idea. It disperses energy around the entire space. In addition to keeping the indoor and outdoor spaces cohesive, adding patterns also gives you the freedom to be creative while adhering to the same design principles. You may add a distinctive touch to your outdoor space that will make it seem more real and different while still being consistent with your indoor environment in terms of style and colour theme. It will balance out your pattern choices by incorporating geometric patterns as well as free ones like floral, natural green, etc.

Your innovative planning is used to design outdoor spaces. Make your outside environment appear authentic by being audacious, unique, and unusual. Expand your outside space and add furniture, decorations, or patterns to your patio or garden!

Stunning Statement Pieces

This is your one-of-a-kind opportunity to deviate from your design scheme and include eye-catching furnishings in your outside area. This will increase authenticity and add radiance to the outside of your home. It will become your style statement as you construct your outdoor living space, whether it’s a coffee table with seats, lights, a few large plant vases, or just a plain table on your patio.

By including plants, a table, and chairs, you can transform your outdoor space into a workspace surrounded by natural beauty. You can work every day while relaxing in your outside space and avoid leading a monotonous life.

Add Colourful and Feathery Items

Your outdoor spaces can easily be coloured with rugs and pillows. To add additional layers of textures and raise the level of comfort, carpets and cushions are ideal. A better option for changing the colour palette of your interior design without starting from scratch is to use throw pillows, seat cushions, upholstered poufs, and other accessories. One of the most common colour combinations for pillows and cushions is blue and green, and you can get pillows with that combination virtually anywhere. Your lawn can be decorated with rugs to give colour and pattern. These can help you bask in the sun on a cold winter day.

Consider Using Outdoor Spaces for Dining

Having a pleasant area outside where you can eat, like a nice outdoor dining set, is a big plus. Of course, if grilling outside isn’t your preferred method, you can just construct an outside dining area and prepare your meals inside.

If outdoor cooking thrills you, there are a lot more things you can do there. As long as your living area has adequate ventilation for the smoke, you can add a smoker or barbecue grill, whether you choose to buy one or decide to build one yourself.

The advantages of outdoor cooking are many. You’ll avoid creating a mess inside, as well as the extra heat that the kitchen can produce, which can make it much harder to maintain a cool environment in your home. The experience of outdoor cooking serves as the foundation for some amazing social occasions. Make your outdoor living area the ideal place to invite your friends over for some freshly grilled food.

The Beauty of Natural Materials

A few great natural items include woven lamps, rattan furniture, terracotta pots, indoor rugs, crockery, and planters, giving a garden texture and appeal. They contrast visually with common garden elements like stones and work well when combined with greenery. If you want to set up a small kids’ area, wooden climbing frames, balance beams, and sandpits are all excellent choices. Furniture made from recycled or ethically sourced materials is an eco-friendly and sustainable option to switch to more natural materials, which is one of the reasons you would wish to do so.

