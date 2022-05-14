Sikandar Kher, who is known for his work in the webseries ‘Aarya’, credits his parents for inculcating the required discipline and consistency towards his work in order to be successful.

As per Sikandar, discipline lies at the core of his parent’s teachings and values.

Elaborating on the same, the actor said, “Being consistent and disciplined towards your work is something that I had learnt very early on in my life because of both my parents. My father always taught me the importance of respecting work, no matter how big or small and doing it to the best of your potential without giving up, while my mother made sure that I realised the value of time – she always made sure that I learnt the discipline of being punctual for everything.”

“It was and still is inspiring to see my father work every day and do it with uttermost honesty and commitment. He would always tell us – ‘Kaam karte raho, kaam se hi kaam milta hai.’ And this line has been stuck with me ever since. I can proudly say that I am what I am today because of both my parents”, he added.

On the work front, Sikandar will next be seen in the webseries called ‘Chidiya Udd’ with his ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’ co-star Jackie Shroff and the third season of Sushmita Sen’s family crime thriller, ‘Aarya’ on Disney+ Hotstar.

