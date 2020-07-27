Conspiracy to derail privatisation: Air India pilots to Puri

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Seeking an urgent meeting with Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Air India pilots have alleged a conspiracy to sabotage the national carrier and derail the process of privatisation.

In a letter to Puri, Indian Commercial Pilots Association and Indian Pilots Guild said, “It is evident from the Press Conference dated 16th July 2020 that the officials briefing you have Grossly Misinformed you about the Current state of affairs at Air India. The pay cut is NOT across the board and you are being misled”.

“This deliberate and unethical agenda of creating Industrial Disharmony reeks of a vested interest and a conspiracy to sabotage the National Carrier and derail the process of privatization”, the pilots have told Puri.

Pilots have pointed out that basic pay, HRA and DA constitutes 80 per cent of gross pay for general category employees while the same constitutes 20 per cent of gross pay for pilots. Allowances form 80 per cent of pilots’ gross pay in Air India.

“The current industry standard in India is a cut of 15-23 per cent on gross salary i.e cost to company. However, the Air India management is trying to show cost cutting by slashing cherry picked allowances instead of a fair cut on gross wages (the true cost to company of an employee). They have safeguarded their perks, privileges and

entitlements while shifting extreme financial burden on the pilots”, the letter said.

“We request you to kindly grant us an Urgent Meeting so we may brief you on the ground reality and prevent this travesty. Rest assured we have the best interests of Air India at heart”, the pilots told Puri.

