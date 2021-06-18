Amid the leadership crisis in the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), former Janata Dal (United) MP Arun Kumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying there is a conspiracy to end the political career of Chirag Paswan, the son of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

He also reminded Modi about his treatment by the Janata Dal(United) when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

Kumar speaking to IANS, said, “I have written a letter to Prime Minister Modi highlighting that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not allow him to visit Bihar during the 2010 state Assembly elections despite being in alliance with the BJP.”

After the Bihar Assembly elections, when Modi was expected to attend a programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitish Kumar once again cancelled the launch programme after sending an invitation to him and made several remarks against the BJP and its leaders, Kumar added.

Arun Kumar, a former Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) leader, in his letter to Modi said the LJP under the leadership of Ram Vilas Paswan was the first party to welcome Modi’s candidature for the prime minister’s post.

He pointed out that it was Chirag’s decision to go with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. “And he convinced his father, too, for the same,” said the former Lok Sabha MP from Jehanabad in Bihar.

Kumar said on the advice of the BJP, the LJP refused to field its candidates in the Lok Sabha as well as Bihar Assembly elections.

“But despite 15 years of Nitish Kumar’s tenure as Bihar’s Chief Minister the condition has deteriorated. The JD(U) only kept on doing divisive politics and made the state worse than what it was during Lalu Prasad’s regime,” the former MP said.

He alleged that the JD(U) was behind the coup in the LJP.

Kumar said, “On a number of occasions Chirag Paswan has openly declared that he is a ‘Hanuman’ for you (Modi). But your silence is not good. The way in which a Dalit youth with clean image and good intentions has come forward in politics it is not good to suppress him. And there is a conspiracy to end the political career of Chirag. And if you remain silent then history will be written mentioning your silence.”

He will stand with Chirag in these tough times, Kumar added.

Chirag has faced a coup by five Lok Sabha MPs of his party, including his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.

The five MPs on Monday removed Chirag as leader of the LJP in the Lok Sabha and on Tuesday removed Chirag as party President during an emergency meeting.

Following the coup, Chirag called a virtual National Executive meeting and sacked the five MPs from the party for anti-party activities.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Chirag declared that the way in which his uncle had been appointed as leader of the party in the Lok Sabha was illegal.

–IANS

