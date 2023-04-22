Karnataka Congress President D. K. Shivakumar on Saturday accused the BJP, Chief Minister’s office and BJP legal cell of “conspiring” to reject the nomination papers of the candidates of the grand-old party, a charge denied by the BJP.

Addressing a press conference here, Shivakumar said that his nomination paper saw maximum downloads.

“There is a legal team stationed at Kanakapura. Why downloads in such large numbers? This implies that their objective is to get my nomination rejected,” he said.

“BJP, Chief Minister’s Office and legal cell have conspired. Congress candidates’ nominations have been downloaded. The Election Commission should focus on this development. BJP candidates’ nomination papers in Savadatti constituency have problems, many BJP candidates’ nominations have problems. But, nothing has been done,” he alleged.

“They attempted to reject my nomination. If they can do this to me, what would be the fate of common candidates? The Election Commission should not bog down to any influence. The Chief Minister’s office is downloading nominations. The call details of the Chief Minister’s office must be gathered. I am making a direct allegation, please investigate the matter,” Shivakumar demanded.

Shivakumar also alleged that Union Minister for State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje is “conspiring to finish off” former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa by joining hands with her other party leaders. “I can reveal details of how she is making plans to finish off Yediyurappa,” he said.

Shivakumar claimed that the Lingayat vote bank of the BJP is not with the saffron party anymore. “The dam of Lingayat vote bank has burst. It is flowing towards Congress,” he said.

Reacting to Shivakumar’s charges, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “No nomination is rejected. Shivakumar is making allegations as he does not have anything to say.”

On Lingayat vote bank tilting towards Congress, Chief Minister Bommai said, “Lingayat voters are mature.”

