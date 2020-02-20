Conspiracy to tarnish India’s image: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said on Monday that the violence in Delhi was a conspiracy to tarnish India’s image.

He told reporters that at a time when US President Donald Trump is visiting India, some forces are trying to malign the country’s image by resorting to violence in the national capital.

He said the violence in northeast Delhi between pro and anti-CAA protesters, in which one policeman and three civilians have lost their lives, was highly condemnable. He also asked if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would own responsibility for the killing of the cop.

The Centre has directed Delhi Police to conduct a comprehensive probe. He said additional forces were being deputed to areas hit by the violence.

Reddy said the Home Ministry has direcetd the police to take strong action against those involved in the attacks.

He also alleged that the anti-CAA protesters were trying to disturb law and order by pelting stones at the police.

Reddy said those indulging in violence were working against national interests.

“Who will own responsibility for these incidents, Rahul Gandhi or Asaduddin Owaisi,” he asked.

The minister said that for two months, protest was being held at Shaheen Bagh by blocking the national highway but no action was taken.

He said that if protest is held peacefully, there will be no objection, but if people violate the law, strong action will be taken against them.

–IANS

ms/arm