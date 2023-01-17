INDIA

Constable among two booked on extortion charges in Surat

NewsWire
A police constable, along with his accomplice, has been booked on charges of extortion and cheating, soures said here on Tuesday.

In his complaint with the Mahidharpura police station, one Manhar Patel has alleged that Chawk bazar police station constable Kamlesh Lathia and his accomplice Bipin Tejani have extorted Rs 8 lakh from his brother Dharmesh Patel and his friends Nilesh Navadia and Vishal Bhadani.

A police complaint was filed against Dharmesh in October 2022 regarding an alleged fraud, following which the two friends had gone underground, fearing arrest. As per the complainant, he approached Bipin Tejani for help.

Tejani and police constable Lathia, promised to get the FIR against complainant Manhar Patel’s brother and his friends scrapped.

As the complainant did not trust Tejani, he did not strike deal with him, but he continued to pressure Manhar and took Rs 8 lakh from October 2022 till January 16, 2023.

Neither the complaint was withdrawn nor did Tejani and Lathia returned the money. So he lodged a complaint against the two.

