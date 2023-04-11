An Assam Industrial Security Force (AISF) jawan was arrested for allegedly killing one of his colleagues.

The incident happened at the AISF camp at Moliabari in Tinsukia district on Tuesday. They were engaged in Digboi’s Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) security.

Superintendent of Police in Tinsukia district, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip told IANS, “One constable of AISF II Battalion in Dibrugarh namely Udesh Majhi, 43-year-old, posted at Digboi IOCL security duty has shot dead his fellow colleague Bimal Oraon by service rifle today.”

The accused Udesh Majhi was arrested by the police and a case was registered against him in accordance with the pertinent laws.

“Reason of firing is a personal dispute between them,” Dilip said.

The body of the deceased was sent for autopsy. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

