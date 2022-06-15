ENTERTAINMENTTELEVISIONTOP ENTERTAINMENT

Constance Marie: “Portrayal of women in Hollywood was worse back in the day”

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
1

Actor Constance Marie has over the years witnessed the change in narrative around woman characters both on screen and off screen over the last few decades because she has been a part of Hollywood since she was a teenager.

Constance has worked in movies like ‘Selena’, which came in 1997 and TV shows like ‘Switched At Birth’ and ‘Undone’. She feels that overall, the TV landscape in the West is doing a good job of reflecting the realities.

Speaking about it, Marie said, “When it comes to changing portrayal of women on screen in Hollywood, I don’t know if we are at the forefront. Maybe not. But yes, one has to note that, back in the day, it was a lot worse”.

When she was asked how so, Marie replied, “Like we couldn’t even do anything. As a woman, you were always the thing that needed to be rescued. You are always standing there. You are never the lead of anything.”

Marie adds that she is glad that so many stereotypes have been broken now. The 56-year-old actor is glad about the diversity and representation now and said, “We have had some good years (now) where there will be more representation for people of colour and women in particular.”

She particularly feels proud that she added to the movement with her TV show ‘Undone’, a story where three Latina women explore their realities while focusing on their legacy.

“I honestly think in television, there are better and more complex as well as richer roles written for women. When it is compared across the border, usually for features, it’s not so much,” says the actress who is famous for her projects, ‘Switched At Birth’, ‘Selena’ and ‘George Lopez’.

Constance Marie adds that she is now keeping her fingers crossed that this trend continues, “In fact, women of colour never left (the industry). We have always been here. Now, we just need to keep the momentum going as we have got to the peaks now. So, let’s just keep the bar high,” she concludes.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Urmila Matondkar mimics Aditya’s expressions from ‘Rangeela’ on ‘Zee Comedy Show’

    Nushrratt Bharuccha in isolation after ‘Ram Setu’ co-star Akshay Kumar tests...

    Chandan Roy Sanyal: Skipped meals when I came to Mumbai as...

    Richa Chadha thankful to Ajay Devgn for putting together ‘The Great...