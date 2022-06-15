Actor Constance Marie has over the years witnessed the change in narrative around woman characters both on screen and off screen over the last few decades because she has been a part of Hollywood since she was a teenager.

Constance has worked in movies like ‘Selena’, which came in 1997 and TV shows like ‘Switched At Birth’ and ‘Undone’. She feels that overall, the TV landscape in the West is doing a good job of reflecting the realities.

Speaking about it, Marie said, “When it comes to changing portrayal of women on screen in Hollywood, I don’t know if we are at the forefront. Maybe not. But yes, one has to note that, back in the day, it was a lot worse”.

When she was asked how so, Marie replied, “Like we couldn’t even do anything. As a woman, you were always the thing that needed to be rescued. You are always standing there. You are never the lead of anything.”

Marie adds that she is glad that so many stereotypes have been broken now. The 56-year-old actor is glad about the diversity and representation now and said, “We have had some good years (now) where there will be more representation for people of colour and women in particular.”

She particularly feels proud that she added to the movement with her TV show ‘Undone’, a story where three Latina women explore their realities while focusing on their legacy.

“I honestly think in television, there are better and more complex as well as richer roles written for women. When it is compared across the border, usually for features, it’s not so much,” says the actress who is famous for her projects, ‘Switched At Birth’, ‘Selena’ and ‘George Lopez’.

Constance Marie adds that she is now keeping her fingers crossed that this trend continues, “In fact, women of colour never left (the industry). We have always been here. Now, we just need to keep the momentum going as we have got to the peaks now. So, let’s just keep the bar high,” she concludes.