Constituencies with top AAP leaders saw over 60% turnout

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The voter turnout in the Delhi Assembly seats where the top AAP leaders were contesting saw a turnout surpassing the city’s overall percentage, with New Delhi constituency held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being an exception.

While the overall voter turnout was 60.24 per cent, New Delhi seat, where Kejriwal contested, saw only 51.64 per cent turnout.

However, the seats from where other senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders and Kejriwal’s Ministers contested saw a turnout of over 60 per cent.

Patparganj Assembly seat, from where Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia contested, saw a turnout of 61.28 per cent, while the Baburpur seat from where Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai was in the fray saw a turnout of 65.40 per cent.

Najafgarh, where Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was contesting, saw a turnout of 64.38 per cent, while the voting percentage in Water and Culture Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam’s constituency Seemapuri was 68.08 per cent.

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj was contesting from the Greater Kailash Assembly seat where the turnout was 65.20 per cent.

Counting of votes will be held on February 11.

–IANS

nks/vd