INDIA

Constructed without nod, MCG seals eight shops

NewsWire
0
0

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday sealed around eight unauthorised shops adjoining Sector-10 in the city.

According to the MCG officials, the shop plans of these structures were not approved by the civic body.

“A team led by junior engineer Mohit Kumar carried out the drive in zone-1. We had received the information that the construction of these buildings was underway even though their building plan was not approved by the civic body,” said Akhilesh Kumar, joint commissioner of Zone-1.

“A complaint against illegal construction was also given by me to the MCG office. Such illegal construction will not be tolerated anymore,” Ashwani Sharma, former councillor of ward no-29 told reporters.

Following a direction of the state government and to ensure better utilisation of the government land, MCG commissioner P.C. Meena has directed the joint commissioners and enforcement teams of each zone to conduct demolition as well as sealing drives to reclaim the government land.

20230125-161002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala CM defends Minister in harassment case as Oppn walks out

    Yogi, PM meet in Delhi, discuss UP Global Investor Summit

    ED conducts raids in JSPL offices

    Of a family’s fall from grace and journey to redemption