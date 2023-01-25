The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday sealed around eight unauthorised shops adjoining Sector-10 in the city.

According to the MCG officials, the shop plans of these structures were not approved by the civic body.

“A team led by junior engineer Mohit Kumar carried out the drive in zone-1. We had received the information that the construction of these buildings was underway even though their building plan was not approved by the civic body,” said Akhilesh Kumar, joint commissioner of Zone-1.

“A complaint against illegal construction was also given by me to the MCG office. Such illegal construction will not be tolerated anymore,” Ashwani Sharma, former councillor of ward no-29 told reporters.

Following a direction of the state government and to ensure better utilisation of the government land, MCG commissioner P.C. Meena has directed the joint commissioners and enforcement teams of each zone to conduct demolition as well as sealing drives to reclaim the government land.

