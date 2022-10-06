COMMUNITY

After years of delays, construction work on the new Confederation GO station in Hamilton will begin this fall and is expected to be completed by 2025, the province has said.

The new station will support a more integrated transit network for Hamilton, providing better connections to existing local transit and GO bus services, while facilitating future increased GO rail service opportunities to Toronto and Niagara Falls.

“Families, commuters and businesses throughout Hamilton and across the Greater Golden Horseshoe rely on the Lakeshore West line every day,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Building the new Confederation GO station will make it easier for Hamilton commuters to access transit and boost economic growth.”

An estimated 122,500 people and 63,900 jobs will be located within 5 km of Confederation GO Station by 2041, the province said in a news release.

“Hamilton has seen significant growth as a destination to live, work, and play in, which requires more transit options to support residents and visitors alike,” said Fred Eisenberger, Mayor of Hamilton. “We are extremely pleased to see the Government of Ontario and Metrolinx prioritize the building of the Confederation GO station, which will better link East Hamilton, Stoney Creek and the entire Golden Horseshoe area with more choice and better access to and from our community.”

Confederation GO station will offer several key amenities, including an accessible island platform with canopies, pedestrian tunnel, 15-vehicle passenger pick-up and drop-off area and direct stair access from Centennial Parkway. Commuters will also have access to approximately 150 additional parking spaces.

The premier told reporters the station will have two-way, all day service along the Lakeshore West line.

Currently GO Bus route 12 connects Confederation with Burlington GO Station and Dundas Street & Highway 407 park and ride lot to the west, and Grimsby, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls to the east.

