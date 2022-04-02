INDIA

Construction of Shri Krishna Ayush University to start soon

The construction work of the country’s first Shri Krishna Ayush University in Haryana’s Kurukshetra will start soon, officials said on Saturday.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, it has been decided to appoint an executive agency for the construction of university with an outlay of Rs 500 crore.

The agency will undertake planning, design, construction work, furniture, equipment, information technology arrangement and maintenance of the university, an official statement said.

Director General, AYUSH, Saket Kumar, apprised about the action plan of the university at the meeting of the high-level committee constituted by the state government.

The university will be built on 102 acres, in which postgraduation in all medical systems under AYUSH i.e. ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani, siddha, and homeopathy will be imparted.

Hospitals for all these medical systems will also be built. A 300-bed for ayurveda, 175 beds for unani, 175 for siddha, 75 for homeopathy, 30 for yoga and naturopathy hospitals will be constructed.

