BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Construction of US semiconductor plant on track: Samsung CEO

NewsWire
0
0

The construction of a new semiconductor plant in Taylor, Texas was going smoothly and will be completed within this year as scheduled, Samsung Electronics Chief Executive Kyung Kye-hyun has said.

“The construction in Taylor is on track,” Kyung, co-CEO at Samsung who is in charge of the tech giant’s chip business, wrote in an Instagram post.

“The fab will be finished within this year and start producing the best products next year,” he added.

Kyung also uploaded a photo of Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell giving him a Samsung Highway road sign, reports Yonhap news agency.

In December, the Williamson County Commissioners Court renamed the road, formerly known as Future County Road near the Samsung’s Taylor fab site, as “Samsung Highway.”

In November 2021, Samsung said it will build a $17 billion advanced chip facility in the city to “help boost production of advanced logic semiconductor solutions that power next-generation innovations and technologies”.

It considered multiple factors in choosing the site, such as “the local semiconductor ecosystem, infrastructure stability, local government support and community development opportunities,” on top of its proximity to Samsung’s current manufacturing site in Austin, about 25 kilometers southwest of Taylor.

20230115-180803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP’s ‘ODOP’ products to be on Modi’s gift list

    Tripura exported over 9K tonnes of pineapples in 2 years

    Centre orders strict compliance, physical verification of wheat export registration process

    World Bank to support scientific farming in Nagaland