Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed Labour Minister Manish Sisodia to provide financial aid of Rs 5,000 per month to labourers amid ban on construction activities.

Amid rising air pollution in the capital city, the Delhi government had on Sunday banned the construction and demolition activities in line with the GRAP.

“Construction activities have been stopped across Delhi in view of pollution. I have directed Labour Minister, Manish Sisodia, to give Rs 5000 pm as financial support to each construction worker during this period, when construction activities are not permitted,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) had also held an emergency meeting on Saturday to address the deteriorating air quality and had recommended all actions as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP – ‘Severe’ Air Quality of the National Capital Region.

“Construction and demolition activity has been prohibited in Delhi due to the city’s rising pollution. 586 teams have been formed to monitor the construction-demolition ban. Water sprinkling has been intensified in view of the pollution situation. 521 water sprinklers, 233 anti-smog guns, and 150 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed to tackle pollution in Delhi”, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said on Sunday while imposing a ban on the construction and demolition activity.

