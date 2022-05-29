The construction work for Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) in priority section has been awarded, and the foundation of site office and batching plant at Manesar Yard’s site was initiated after a brief “puja” ritual.

On Saturday, Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) Managing Director (MD) Rajesh Aggarwal visited the site with other senior HRIDC officials and directors and gave necessary instructions for quality work.

HORC, is a twin-track 121.7-km long Indian gauge railway project, which will run along the Western Peripheral Expressway.

It is noteworthy that the work of construction of the corridor in priority section has been awarded to KCC Buildcon.

After the Manesar Yard site visit, the HRIDC MD also visited the yard work of Maruti Suzuki. This yard work is also being executed by the HRIDC. The land acquisition for this stretch was done by HSIIDC. Boundary pillar posts have been erected by HRIDC to further enable contractors to open multiple working fronts.

20220529-085403